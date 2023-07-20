Shop that sold jackpot-winning Powerball lottery ticket, in Los Angeles

Lottery worker David Velezaqez installs a billion dollar winning sign above the Las Palmitas Mini Market after the shop on Wall Street in Los Angeles sold the winning ticket with all six Powerball lottery numbers on Thursday.

 MIKE BLAKE/REUTERS

A very lucky Powerball player in Southern California has won the multistate lottery's $1 billion jackpot prize, ending a streak of 38 consecutive drawings without a grand prize winner.

It was just the third time the Powerball jackpot prize has reached $1 billion. Jackpot winners have to match all six of the drawn numbers, with Wednesday night's winning numbers being 7, 10, 11, 13, 24 and red Powerball 24.