Bills-Bengals MNF game postponed after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin collapses, receives CPR on field

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is in critical condition at a Cincinnati emergency room after he collapsed on the field and was given CPR in a frightening scene during the first quarter of Monday night's game against the Bengals. The NFL later announced the game would be postponed and that Commissioner Roger Goodell made the decision.

Hamlin's vital signs returned to normal and doctors at University of Cincinnati Medical Center intubated him, Hamlin's marketing representative Jordon Rooney said on Twitter. The NFL previously said that Hamlin is in critical condition. Hospital officials are expected to provide further updates later.

