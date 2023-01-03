Bills-Bengals MNF game postponed after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin collapses, receives CPR on field

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) makes the tackle on Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) during the first quarterat Paycor Stadium. The play led to Hamlin collapsing on the field, and being taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) and the Buffalo Bills react as Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) is tended to on the field after a collision in the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium.
Concerned Cincinnati Bengals fans look for information as Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) is tended to on the field in the first quarter at Paycor Stadium.
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is in critical condition at a Cincinnati emergency room after he collapsed on the field and was given CPR in a frightening scene during the first quarter of Monday night's game against the Bengals. The NFL later announced the game would be postponed and that Commissioner Roger Goodell made the decision.
Hamlin's vital signs returned to normal and doctors at University of Cincinnati Medical Center intubated him, Hamlin's marketing representative Jordon Rooney said on Twitter. The NFL previously said that Hamlin is in critical condition. Hospital officials are expected to provide further updates later.
Hamlin absorbed a hard hit to his upper body as he tackled Bengals receiver Tee Higgins, he stood up and then collapsed backward to the ground, his body limp. Medical personnel rushed to him with extreme urgency and, according to reports, administered CPR on the field before loading him into an ambulance and transporting him to University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Players on both teams encircled Hamlin while he was on the field with tears in their eyes and horrified expressions on their faces. Initially, according to ESPN, officials told players they would have five minutes to warm up before resuming the game. After conversations between coaches Zac Taylor and Sean McDermott, players retreated to the locker rooms and officials announced the game would be temporarily postponed. The NFL later announced the postponement.