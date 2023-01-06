FILE PHOTO: University of Cincinnati Medical Center where Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin lies in treatment

Football fans tape a sign to a fence during a vigil outside the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin lies in critical condition, after suffering a cardiac arrest during the January 2 National Football League (NFL) game against the Cincinnati Bengals, in Cincinnati, Ohio, U.S., January 3, 2023.  

 MEGAN JELINGER/REUTERS

Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin's breathing tube was removed overnight and the 24-year-old safety is progressing "remarkably," his team said on Friday, citing an update from his physicians at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

"His neurologic function remains intact and he has been able to talk to his family and care team," the NFL team said.