The Kennedy Center

The Kennedy Center has released the names of its 2023 class of honorees, who will be recognized at a Dec. 3 ceremony.  

 Ricky Carioti/Washington Post

When Dionne Warwick told her sons that she had been selected as a Kennedy Center honoree, "not only were they very happy about it, my eldest said, 'Well, Mom, it's about time.'"

"Everything happens when it's supposed to, that's my attitude," Warwick said with a chuckle. "So I'm thrilled that they finally got it right!"