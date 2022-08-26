Michael Jennings was watering flowers for his out-of-town neighbor in May when an officer approached him. Within minutes, he was arrested, handcuffed and in the back of a police cruiser, video released by his lawyer this week shows.

"I'm supposed to be here. I'm Pastor Jennings. I live across the street," he told the officer during the May 22 exchange in his neighbor's driveway in Childersburg, Ala.