“The Blind Side” star Quinton Aaron says it “doesn’t make any sense” for Sandra Bullock to lose her Oscar for portraying Leigh Anne Tuohy, amid some fans calling for her to be stripped of the award.

Michael Oher, a Black man — whose journey to the NFL inspired the hit 2009 film — now claims the well-to-do white Tuohys made millions off of falsely claiming they adopted him.