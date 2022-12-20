On Sunday, Bishop Lamor Miller-Whitehead wore an Adidas tracksuit and bejeweled watch as he addressed his congregation via live stream from his home. During the over two-hour service he titled "What Are You Made Of," the "Bling Bishop" talked about his collection of Fendi, Gucci and Louis Vuitton items.

"It's God's design," the New York-based preacher with Leaders of Tomorrow International Churches said in a clip posted to Instagram. "Wear what you want to wear because it was designed for you."