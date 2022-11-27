It feels like a law of journalism that this story must begin with a bad pun riffing on the title of a Bob Dylan song. His fans thought twice, and it wasn’t all right? He could use some shelter from the storm? Maybe if he’d only had one more cup of coffee before ... oh, maybe we should just break this law.
The legendary — and legendarily inscrutable — musician and Pulitzer Prize winner released a rare public statement Friday following a controversy concerning supposedly autographed copies of his new book, “The Philosophy of Modern Sound.”
Simon & Schuster, the publisher of Dylan’s book of essays about more than 60 pop songs, offered fans the opportunity to purchase a hand-signed special edition for $600. Included with each copy was a letter from Jonathan Karp, the publisher’s CEO, which confirmed the signature’s authenticity.
Only, it turned out they weren’t authentic at all. Suspicious fans began comparing their signed copies on social media, only to notice that all the signatures looked exactly the same — quite a feat if Dylan himself had actually signed all reported 900 or so copies.
That’s because he hadn’t. In what feels like the least Dylanesque move imaginable, he released a long message on Facebook explaining that he suffered from vertigo throughout the pandemic, which — coupled with COVID precautions — made signing so many books a difficult, if not impossible, task. So he used an auto-pen, a contraption that automatically replicates a person’s signature, to sign all those books.
“Using a machine was an error in judgment and I want to rectify it immediately. I’m working with Simon & Schuster and my gallery partners to do just that,” he concluded.
Simon & Schuster addressed the incident earlier last week, posting an apology to Instagram and offering to provide full refunds to anyone who purchased the special edition.