LOS ANGELES — A body found at the site where authorities were searching for the missing “Glee” actress was identified as Naya Rivera on Monday.
Authorities said last week that they had presumed Rivera had drowned after renting a boat on Lake Piru near Los Angeles with her 4-year-old son, Josey, who was found unharmed.
Rivera’s son, discovered alone and sleeping in a drifting boat on Wednesday, told authorities he and his mother had both gone swimming but his mother never returned.
Lake Piru is a recreational reservoir about 50 miles north of downtown Los Angeles.