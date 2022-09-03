Boise ranked a top state capital

Grove Plaza in Boise, Idaho on Aug. 3, 2022.

 Sarah A. Miller/Idaho Statesman

Honking horns, busy streets and a thriving downtown; this isn’t the Boise your parents grew up in. Idaho is the fastest-growing state in the nation, and as the state capital, Boise is feeling the impact of it more than most places.

Some may think that’s a bad thing. Others a good thing. Whatever way you swing, Boise’s status is rising nationwide, according to a new study from SmartAsset, a financial technology company.