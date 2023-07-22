Boogie Wit Da Hoodie to start 2023 tour in Durham: Dates, schedule, ticket info By Nicole Iuzzolino nj.com Jul 22, 2023 41 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie is heading out on tour this fall.The “Me Vs. Myself: The College Tour” will begin on Sept. 19 in Durham, N.H. and wrap up on Oct. 17 in Amherst, Mass.Whole on tour, the rapper will be performing two shows in New York; one in Albany on Oct. 14 and Syracuse on Oct. 15.Joining A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie on tour will be special guests Toosii and Kaliii.On August 5 and 6, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie will be performing at the Lollapalooza Aftershow.If you want to secure tickets to his fall tour, fans can find tickets on Ticketmaster on July 21 at 10 a.m.There are also a number of tickets available on secondary market websites such as StubHub, Vivid Seats, MegaSeats, TicketNetwork and TicketCity.First-time Vivid Seats users can save $20 on ticket orders over $200 by entering promo code NJ20 at checkout.A complete list of A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie’s tour dates is available bit.ly/43zVr3a.Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Tiffany Haddish wants it all +6 Barack Obama reveals summer 2023 reading list, supports anti-book ban initiatives Vanna White to reportedly get paid $100K per episode of ‘Celebrity Wheel’ in partial contract agreement What's the point of collecting 70,000 pencils? A world record. Legendary American singer Tony Bennett dies at age 96 Kim Kardashian refused Kanye’s request to burn his belongings amid finalizing divorce Load more {{title}} Most Popular Sit! Stay! Honor your ancestors! 500 golden retrievers meet in motherland. Rosanna Arquette crashes car into Malibu shopping center A kayaker disappeared. His GoPro filmed his drowning, police say. $1 billion Powerball jackpot won in California Man with Nazi tattoo admits to impersonating officer at Black Lives Matter protest L.A. investigating after Universal trims trees near writers' picket line It's official: Joe Manganiello files for divorce from Sofia Vergara Tabitha King's western Maine orchard quietly closed to the public Legendary American singer Tony Bennett dies at age 96 Kevin Spacey’s lawyer calls 3 accusers ‘liars,’ in closing arguments Editorial Cartoon: Mallard Fillmore Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Editorial Cartoon: Michael Ramirez Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Editorial Cartoon: Gary Varvel Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email