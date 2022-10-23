BOSNIA-CENTENARIAN/

Nada Rudan, a 100-year-old self-taught Bosnian painter, paints in her home, in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, October 20, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

 DADO RUVIC

SARAJEVO -- Nada Rudan is most relaxed when painting, a skill she discovered at the age of 87 and culminating this summer in an exhibition of her artwork -- to mark her 100th birthday.

Bosnian native Rudan says she started to paint at a late age to keep herself busy and now finds the days are often too short to fit in everything she planned to do.