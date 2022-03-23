Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand has just announced a sweet new launch.
The NHL athlete took to Instagram late Wednesday morning to announce the release of “March Much,” a Cinnamon Crunch cereal inspired by the hockey player himself.
“This is a dream come true, growing up I never could have imagined this being a possibility and I can not be more thankful to all of those involved in making this dream a reality!” Marchand wrote online.
Marchand has partnered with PLB Sports & Entertainment to launch his limited edition cereal. The “March Munch” Cinnamon Crunch is now available exclusively for online purchase at PLBSE, according to their website.
“PLB Sports & Entertainment has worked with some of the world’s greatest athletes, entertainers, and brands to create a premier line of athlete-endorsed quality food products delivered right to our customers’ doorstep,” their website states.
The cereal can be bought in a bundle that comes with two boxes. The bundle will sell for $29.99.
A portion of each sale will benefit Christopher’s Haven, a Boston based organization whose mission is to operate a supportive and affordable living community consisting of apartments and a community recreation area for families of children undergoing cancer treatment, PLBSE states.
The cereal will also be available at Shaw’s, Star Markets, and Market Basket locations, according to PLBSE.