Adrianne Haslet, facing, and Shalane Flanagan react after completing the Boston Marathon on Monday. Haslet is a survivor of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings, losing her left leg. Flanagan is a veteran runner from Marblehead, Mass.
BOSTON — Olympic champion Peres Jepchirchir had a thrilling sprint finish to win the women’s Boston Marathon on Monday, as fellow Kenyan Evans Chebet dominated a stellar field to claim the men’s title.
With one mile remaining, Jepchirchir moved ahead of Ababel Yeshaneh but the Ethiopian refused to bow and retook the lead before the pair battled down the final stretch.
Jepchirchir, who won in New York in November, broke the tape in 2 hours, 21 minutes and one second, four seconds ahead of her rival.
Chebet picked up his first major victory in 2:06.51 with compatriots Lawrence Cherono and Benson Kipruto second and third.
The bells of the Old South Church rang and a roar came up from the crowd along Boylston Street as Chebet ran toward the finish line.
The race started in Hopkinton in perfect conditions with temperatures hovering in the mid-50s as the world’s oldest annual marathon returned to its traditional spring date for the first time in three years.
The fastest field in the race’s history took off on Boston’s festive Patriots Day holiday with the Red Sox playing at Fenway Park.
The wheelchair races featured dominant performances from two of the sport’s most reliable podium finishers.
Tokyo Paralympic marathon silver medalist Manuela Schar of Switzerland defended her title in the women’s race, seizing the early lead before breaking the tape in 1:41:08.
American Daniel Romanchuk pulled away from Aaron Pike, crossing the finish line in 1:26:58 to pick up his second Boston title.
New Hampshire’s tops
Salem High grad and Derry resident Sam Fazioli took 44th overall, leading the New Hampshire contingent at the marathon. Fazioli ran a 2:24.17. Derry’s Emilee Risteen was the top New Hampshire women’s finisher, taking 33rd among women, in 2:42.26.