FILE PHOTO: The 125th Boston Marathon in Boston

FILE PHOTO: Diana Kipyokei of Kenya crosses the finish line to win the women's division of the 125th Boston Marathon in Boston, October 11, 2021.  

 BRIAN SNYDER/REUTERS

The Athletics Integrity Unit of track and field's governing body announced Friday that it has suspended 2021 Boston Marathon winner Diana Kipyokei after she tested positive for a prohibited substance following the race and then obstructed or attempted to delay the AIU's investigation "through the provision of false information or documentation."

The AIU did not reveal the specifics of Kipyokei's obstruction but said Kipyokei's post-race test revealed the presence of a metabolite of triamcinolone acetonide, a glucocorticoid that is banned for in-competition use when administered through prohibited routes. Athletes must receive a Therapeutic Use Exemption (TUE) for glucocorticoids - steroids that can enhance athletic performance when administered a certain way - during competition periods or prove that they were administered via an allowed route.