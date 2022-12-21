US-NEWS-BOSTON-REQUIRE-CLOSED-CAPTIONING-ON-1-YB.jpg

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu looks on during a press conference announcing the Amp Up Boston program, led by EMPath (Economic Mobility Pathways) the program provides support to those eligible as they work to economic independence, at the Alice Hayward Taylor Apartmentsâ€™ Tennant Task Force Office on December 16, 2022 in BOSTON, MA. (Photo by Amanda Sabga/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald)

 Amanda Sabga

TVs in Boston bars and restaurants will now have more textual activity, as Mayor Michelle Wu signed an order into law requiring them to have closed captioning on.

Wu celebrated the ordinance with a signing ceremony on Tuesday in an effort to better help people who are hard of hearing and have other disabilities to know what’s going on on TV.