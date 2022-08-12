Anthony Giordano had spent two years looking for a 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle card before his 15-year-old son, Ralph, stumbled upon the "finest known example" at a 1991 baseball card show at Madison Square Garden.

The card, which Giordano purchased for $50,000, is expected to sell for more than $10 million when the auction closes Aug. 27. With just over two weeks left, the bidding has exceeded $6 million - already a record figure.