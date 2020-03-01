Universal and Blumhouse’s “The Invisible Man” materialized at the top of box office charts after debuting to $29 million in North America over the weekend. “The Invisible Man” is Universal’s latest attempt to remake its classic monster properties, an effort that flailed spectacularly with 2017’s “The Mummy” starring Tom Cruise. After that movie was commercially panned and became a box-office bust, the studio scrapped its plans to create an interconnected “Dark Universe.” Instead, Universal took the concept in a different direction and focused on creating standalone stories unique to each otherworldly creature.
Sunday, March 01, 2020
