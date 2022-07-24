LOS ANGELES -- Audiences responded with a resounding "yep" to Jordan Peele's science-fiction thriller "Nope," which topped the box office with its $44 million debut.

Those ticket sales were slightly behind projections of $50 million and fall in between Peele's first two films, 2017's "Get Out" (which opened to $33 million) and 2019's "Us" (which opened to $71 million). "Nope" may not have cemented a new box office record for Peele, but it marks a strong start for an original, R-rated horror film.