FILE PHOTO: Joe Joyce v Joseph Parker - WBO Interim World Heavyweight Title

Tyson Fury

 ANDREW COULDRIDGE/REUTERS

LONDON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is swapping his boxing gloves for a microphone with the release of his debut single, a remake of Neil Diamond's "Sweet Caroline", for charity.

The 34-year-old British boxer, who has previously sung for crowds at matches as well as dueted with Robbie Williams, will put out the track, a crowd favourite at sporting events, on Nov. 11 in aid of men’s mental health charity Talk Club.