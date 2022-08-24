ENTER-BOY-MEETS-WORLD-STAR-BEN-1-NY

Ben Savage speaks onstage at the Boy Meets World reunion panel during New York Comic Con 2018 on Oct. 5, 2018 in New York City.

 Dia Dipasupil

Ben Savage is ready to meet the world of politics.

The former “Boy Meets World” star is running for the West Hollywood City Council, saying the Southern California city “deserves sensible, honest and strong leadership.”