FILE PHOTO: Boy Scouts of America troop members attend a Memorial Day weekend commemorative event in Los Angeles, California, May 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn/File Photo

The Boy Scouts of America secured approval of a $2.46 billion reorganization plan from a bankruptcy judge on Thursday that will allow the youth organization exit Chapter 11 and settle decades of claims by more than 80,000 men who say they were abused as children by troop leaders.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein in Wilmington, Delaware signed off on the restructuring proposal after the Boy Scouts made changes to address her previous ruling that had rejected portions of the settlement.