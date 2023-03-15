BRAZIL-ENVIRONMENT/PLASTIC

TRINDADE ISLAND, Brazil -- The geology of Brazil's volcanic Trindade Island has fascinated scientists for years, but the discovery of rocks made from plastic debris in this remote turtle refuge is sparking alarm.

Melted plastic has become intertwined with rocks on the island, located 708 miles from the southeastern state of Espirito Santo, which researchers say is evidence of humans' growing influence over the earth's geological cycles.