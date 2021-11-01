Real estate heir Robert Durst indicted in 1982 murder of first wife
A grand jury on Monday indicted real estate heir Robert Durst for the murder of his first wife, Kathleen Durst, in South Salem in January 1982, the office of New York's Westchester County District Attorney said. Durst, 78, was charged by a Westchester County grand jury in an indictment on Nov. 1, 2021, with murder in the second degree, having previously been charged in a complaint filed on Oct. 19, the attorney's office said in a statemen.
Maxwell accusers can be called 'victims' at sex crimes trial, judge rules
Prosecutors can refer to individuals accusing Ghislaine Maxwell of sex crimes as "victims" in the upcoming trial of Jeffrey Epstein's longtime associate, a judge ruled on Monday. Attorneys for Maxwell, whom prosecutors have charged with procuring and grooming underage girls for Epstein to abuse, had argued that using the term victims could bias the jury that will decide the fate of the British socialite.
Assistant director on Baldwin movie 'shocked and saddened' at fatal shooting
The assistant director who handed Alec Baldwin a gun with a live bullet made his first comments on Monday on the movie set shooting that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Dave Halls, in a statement to the New York Post, did not address the details of the incident while filming last month in New Mexico but said he was "shocked and saddened" at the death of Hutchins.