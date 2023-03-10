Britain's Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh attends a ceremony at the City Chambers in Edinburgh

Britain’s Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, along with his wife, Sophie, meets members of the public as he attends a ceremony at the City Chambers to mark one year since the city’s formal response to the invasion of Ukraine, in Edinburgh, Scotland, on Friday.

 Jane Barlow/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON — Britain’s King Charles named his younger brother Prince Edward as the new Duke of Edinburgh on Friday, handing him the title last held by their father Prince Philip, Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

Edward, 59 on Friday, becomes the latest member of the royal family to be granted a new title since Charles became king in September after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth.