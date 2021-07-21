Britain's Prince George marks eighth birthday with a grin Jul 21, 2021 Jul 21, 2021 Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Britain’s Prince George poses ahead of his eighth birthday in this picture taken by his mother, Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, in Norfolk, England. The Duchess of Cambridge VIA REUTERS Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save LONDON (Reuters) — Prince William and his wife Kate released a new photograph of their son Prince George with a beaming smile to mark his eighth birthday Thursday.The photograph taken by his mother, shows the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s first child perched on a Land Rover.George, who is third-in-line to the throne, is wearing a blue and orange striped polo shirt with blue shorts and is grinning into the camera.The photograph was taken earlier this month in Norfolk, eastern England, Kensington Palace said. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Most Popular A couple accused of igniting a massive wildfire with a gender-reveal smoke bomb now faces manslaughter charges A British commentator boasted about breaking quarantine rules. Now, Australia is deporting her. Polar bears and wind energy: New York's climate change-themed mini golf course Tom Brady and President Biden joke about election conspiracy theories at Bucs’ White House visit Tokyo Olympics fires ceremony director over 1998 Holocaust joke Australia man ties bedsheets together to escape 4th floor hotel quarantine - police After 24-year search, Chinese man reunited with kidnapped son Baby sloth Sandy born at Buttonwood Park Zoo in New Bedford, the first in a 127-year history Lightning players had a great time at their boat parade. The Stanley Cup had a rougher go of it. David Bowie album art and photographs headed for auction Request News Coverage