FILE PHOTO: Actor Julian Sands poses before an interview in Venice

Actor Julian Sands poses before an interview in Venice in September 2019.

 PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW/REUTERS

British-born actor Julian Sands, best known for his role in the Oscar-celebrated film “A Room with a View,” was confirmed dead on Tuesday, five months after he went missing while out for a hike in snow-covered mountains near Los Angeles, authorities said.

Mostly skeletal human remains discovered by hikers on Saturday in the area where Sands, 65, vanished were positively identified by the San Bernardino County coroner as belonging to the actor, the county sheriff’s department said.