ENTER-MUS-SPEARS-DIVORCE-GET

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari arrive at the premiere of "One Upon a Time in Hollywood" at the Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles on July 22, 2019.

 Kevin Winter/Getty Images/TNS

LOS ANGELES — Britney Spears and husband Sam Asghari are headed for divorce after 14 months of marriage, according to court documents.

Asghari filed for divorce in Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday. While news of their separation had arrived only this week, the court filing obtained by the L.A. Times shows the pair have been separated since July 28.