Briga Heelan performs during the "Once Upon a One More Time" Broadway opening night at Marquis Theatre on June 22 in New York. 

 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images/TNS

NEW YORK — Broadway’s Britney Spears jukebox musical will take its final bow early next month, amid the breakdown of the pop star’s third marriage.

“Once Upon a One More Time” — which features nearly two dozen of Spears’ greatest hits — will take to the stage one last time on Sept. 3, after opening June 22, according to The Hollywood Reporter.