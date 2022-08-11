ENTER-MUS-SPEARS-GET

Britney Spears arrives for the premiere of Sony Pictures' "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood" at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, Calif., on July 22, 2019.

 Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images/TNS

The disharmony continues.

A lawyer for Kevin Federline claims his ex-wife, pop star Britney Spears, hasn’t seen their two sons in five months because the teenage boys aren’t comfortable being with her, according to TMZ.