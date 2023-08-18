ENTER-MUS-SPEARS-DIVORCE-GET

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari attend the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on April 12, 2018, in Beverly Hills, California.

 Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for GLAAD/TNS

At least Britney Spears’ third divorce won’t cost her anything. The prenup she and Sam Asghari signed will also prevent him from making a buck off discussing their 14-month marriage.

The 29-year-old actor and fitness instructor, who filed for divorce on Wednesday, will receive no payout or spousal support from the 41-year-old pop star if they ultimately divorce, insiders with direct knowledge of the agreement told TMZ.