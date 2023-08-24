ENTER-MUS-SPEARS-DIVORCE-GET

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari attend the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on April 12, 2018, in Beverly Hills, California.

 Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for GLAAD/TNS

Britney Spears is reportedly covering the cost of her estranged husband Sam Asghari’s new $10,000-per-month apartment, as the couple continues to go through a difficult divorce.

Asghari packed his bags and left the singer earlier this month, after the two had an argument over allegations that Spears cheated on him with a staffer, reports TMZ. It’s still unclear if the rumor had any merit.