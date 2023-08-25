ENTER-MUS-SPEARS-DIVORCE-GET

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari arrive at the premiere of “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” at the Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles on July 22, 2019.

 Kevin Winter/Getty Images/TNS

Britney Spears’ friends say she knew her marriage to Sam Asghari was doomed — and feel the pop star is “better off” without him.

The “Stronger” singer, 41, “knew she and Sam had issues in their relationship and felt it coming,” a source told Entertainment Tonight of Asghari, 29, filing for divorce last week.