Royal fans gather near Buckingham Palace ahead of the Coronation of Britain's King Charles and Camilla, Queen Consort

LONDON -- Coronation organizers will ask millions of King Charles III's new subjects to cry out their allegiance to the monarch in unison from wherever they are watching the service, according to newly released plans for the ceremony.

Anyone watching, streaming or listening to Saturday's service will be invited to recite a new "homage of the people," sounding what organizers hope will form a "chorus of millions" from across the royal realm to mark the symbolic accession of Britain's new king.