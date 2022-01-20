NEW YORK — Grammy-winning Bronx native Cardi B pledged Wednesday to cover the funeral costs of all 17 victims of a high-rise building fire in her home borough.
The hip-hop star’s commitment includes the expenses to return some of the dead for burial in their native Gambia, and Cardi B expressed her continuing support for the families still reeling from the city’s deadliest fire in more than 30 years.
“I cannot begin to imagine the pain and anguish that the families of the victims are experiencing, but I hope that not having to worry about the costs associated with burying their loved ones will help as they move forward and heal,” she said in a statement.
“I send my prayers and condolences to everyone affected by this horrific tragedy.”
The Jan. 9 blaze inside the 19-story Twin Parks North West started from a faulty space heater on the second floor, sending flames and thick black smoke through the building on a Sunday morning.
The 29-year-old rapper behind the hits “Bodak Yellow” and “Up” stressed her borough roots in pledging her support to the victims’ families.
“I’m extremely proud to be from the Bronx and I have lots of family and friends who live and work there still,” she said. “So, when I heard about the fire and all of the victims, I knew I needed to do something to help.”
Mayor Eric Adams expressed his thanks and noted donations can still be made through the Bronx Fire Relief Fund, which has already generated more than $2.5 million in aid.
“We are grateful for Cardi B, a true superstar on and off the mic, for granting some critical financial relief to the families of the victims,” the mayor said. “The city will forever be thankful to her and also to the grassroots donors and corporate partners who have been able to offer immediate support to our neighbors in need.”