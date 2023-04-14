US-NEWS-TWO-MEN-SENTENCED-PLOT-KILL-1-NY.jpg

Mobster Sylvester Zottola was shot and killed in the drive-through lane at a McDonald's on Webster Ave. in the Bronx on Oct. 4, 2018.

 Nina Cochran

The duplicitous son of a reputed Bronx mobster was sentenced Friday to die behind bars after orchestrating his father’s execution in a 2018 murder-for-hire plot as the victim sat helplessly in a McDonald’s drive-thru.

Anthony Zottola, 45, was involved in multiple attempts to whack his dad, a Bonnano family associate who created a real estate empire worth tens of millions of dollars that his greedy son hoped to seize, authorities said.