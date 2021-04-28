CLEVELAND, Ohio — Baker Mayfield doubled down on seeing a UFO last month in Texas when he was driving home from dinner with his wife, Emily.
No, it wasn’t a Progressive commercial or a hoax.
“I’m a firm believer in UFOs and Sasquatch,’' Mayfield said on a Zoom conference Monday. “It’s real, I saw it. I’m glad the Navy finally confirmed some more pictures. Now everybody doesn’t think I’m as crazy. I believe.’'
Mayfield described what he and Emily saw that night in early March.
“We were driving home from dinner,’' he said. “Just driving back home and had the music going. It was one of those things [Emily] was looking down at her phone in the passenger seat. It was nighttime so when you’re looking at your phone screen, everything is dark around you and you can only see that light, but it was bright enough to where it caught her attention, too.
“We kind of just looked at each other, ‘Did you just see that? Yeah.’ Other people in that area confirmed, too.”
Mayfield tweeted early last month about what he and Emily saw.
“Almost 100%, Em and I just saw a UFO drop straight out of the sky on our way home from dinner… we stopped and looked at each other and asked if either of us saw it…,” Mayfield tweeted. “Very bright ball of light going straight down out of the sky towards Lake Travis. Anybody else witness this?”
The Wall Street Journal recently reported that UFO sighting were up 51% in 2020 — during the coronavirus pandemic — from the same period in 2019, according to data from the National UFO Reporting Center.
