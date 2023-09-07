ENTER-MUS-SPRINGSTEEN-PH

Bruce Springsteen performs onstage with the E Street Band at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on March 16.

 Elizabeth Robertson/The Philadelphia Inquirer/TNS

Bruce Springsteen will not be performing his remaining September shows because of a digestive illness that requires rest and treatment for the remainder of the month.

The 73-year-old rocker is suffering symptoms from peptic ulcer disease — open sores that develop on the inside lining of the stomach and upper portion of the small intestine — his camp announced Thursday on social media.