ENTER-STRANDED-AT-CITIZENS-BANK-PARK-3-PHI.jpg

Bruce Springsteen may be haunting the pharmacies of Philadelphia, as his being under the weather has been cited as the reason for the postponement of two shows that were supposed to take place in the city. An announcement on his X/Twitter page said that concerts on Wednesday and Friday night would need to be rebooked.

"Due to Bruce Springsteen having been taken ill, his concerts with the E Street Band at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on August 16 and 18 have been postponed," said the social media account. "We are working on rescheduling the dates so please hold on to your tickets as they will be valid for the rescheduled shows."