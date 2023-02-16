FILE PHOTO: Actor Bruce Willis attends the European premiere of "Glass" in London

Bruce Willis attends the European premiere of “Glass” in London on Jan. 9, 2019.

 HENRY NICHOLLS/REUTERS

LOS ANGELES — Bruce Willis has been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, his family said on Thursday, nearly a year after the “Die Hard” franchise star retired from acting due to aphasia that hampered his cognitive abilities.

“Since we announced Bruce’s diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce’s condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD),” his family said in a statement posted on The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration website.