With a curved facade comprising 21 individual 22-foot-tall glass panels, there are no doors inside the Bucherer 1888 TimeDome in Las Vegas.

The 18,848-square-foot flagship for the Swiss purveyor of high-end watches and jewelry, located in the Forum Shops at Caesars Palace, is larger than the previous TimeDome, which made the Guinness Book of World Records in 2005 as the biggest timepiece emporium in the world. It reopens with a completely new design after a year-and-a-half closure for renovations.