Bulgarian ultramarathon runner self-isolates in a glass cage as part of a social experiment aimed to raise donations, in Sofia

Bulgarian ultramarathon runner Krasse Gueorguiev exercises on a treadmill as he self-isolates inside a small glass cage for 15 days, as part of a social experiment aimed to raise donations to fund programs fighting addictions among young people, in Sofia, Bulgaria, April 30, 2023. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

 STOYAN NENOV

SOFIA -- Bulgarian ultra-marathon runner, Krasse Gueorguiev, will live in a glass box for 15 days in a park in Sofia, to raise money to help young people fight addictions.

Gueorguiev, a motivational speaker and charity ambassador, has run some 30 ultra-marathons worldwide, from the Arctic to Cambodia, as well as a 217-kilometer race in California's Death Valley.