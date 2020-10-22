When it comes to innovations to the food service market, Burger King wants to be the ruler.
On Thursday, the international burger chain announced plans to test out reusable packaging, including Whopper sandwich containers and soft drink and coffee cups, next year.
Burger King will debut the pilot program in New York City, Portland and Tokyo sometime next year, with other cities to follow.
For customers using the “zero-waste” packaging will pay a deposit and then receive a refund when they return the containers, which can be cleaned and reused repeatedly.
Burger King is partnering with Loop, a “circular packaging service,” on the pilot program, where restaurants will use the company’s cleaning systems to sanitize the containers before they’re used again.
Matthew Banton, who leads Burger King’s innovation and sustainability efforts, said the aim is to reduce packaging waste in the food service industry as part of the company’s Restaurant Brands for Good plan.
“The Loop system gives us the confidence in a reusable solution that meets our high safety standards, while also offering convenience for our guests on the go,” Banton said in the announcement.
Loop’s CEO Tom Szaky said the company has seen the environmental impact of increased takeout ordering during the COVID-19 pandemic.
When it comes to waste reduction, the partnership represents a perfect solution for Burger King, who has 18,000-plus locations nationwide.
“This enables Burger King consumers to easily bring reusability into their daily lives, and whether they choose to eat-in or takeaway, they will be able to get some of their favorite food and drinks in a reusable container,” Szaky said.
Burger King also said it would supply 100% of its packaging from “renewable, recycled or certified sources” and recycle all of that packaging in the U.S. by 2025.
In September, McDonald’s announced a similar pilot program with Loop for reusable coffee cups at some of its United Kingdom locations next year.