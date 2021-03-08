Burger King’s United Kingdom division tweeted a thread Monday announcing the company’s new scholarship program for female employees to pursue culinary training, with the opener: “Women belong in the kitchen.”
The tweet sparked controversy on International Women’s Day, as critics accused the brand of using a sexist trope as clickbait.
Shortly before noon, the tweet had almost 95,000 retweets and more than 100 quote tweets.
The brand’s Twitter thread continued to announce the new scholarship program: “ ... only 20% of chefs are women. We’re on a mission to change the gender ratio in the restaurant industry by empowering female employees with the opportunity to pursue a culinary career.”
A representative for Burger King did not immediately respond to a request for comment.