FILE PHOTO: Burt Bacharach performs on the Pyramid stage at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival

Burt Bacharach, a colossally successful pop composer - with more than 70 Top-40 hits - who provided the cocktail party playlist for the swinging '60s and early '70s with songs including "I Say a Little Prayer," "Alfie," "Do You Know the Way to San Jose," "Close to You," "Promises, Promises" and the Oscar-winning "Raindrops Keep Fallin' on My Head," died Feb. 8 at his home in Los Angeles. He was 94.

His publicist, Tina Brausam, confirmed the death but did not provide a specific cause.