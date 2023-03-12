POMPEII, Italy, March 9 (Reuters) - A flock of grazing sheep is helping archaeologists to preserve the ancient ruins of Pompeii, the Roman city that was buried under meters of pumice and ash in the calamitous eruption of Mount Vesuvius in AD 79.

Archaeologists have uncovered only around two thirds of the 163-acre site at Pompeii since excavations began 250 years ago.