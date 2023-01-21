LONDON - Bringing cake into the office to share with colleagues is seen by many as an innocent way to celebrate a birthday, share good news or even showcase one's baking skills. But the top official at Britain's food regulator, speaking in her personal capacity, has suggested that it could be as harmful as secondhand smoke.

"If nobody brought in cakes into the office, I would not eat cakes in the day, but because people do bring cakes in, I eat them," professor Susan Jebb, chairwoman of the Food Standards Agency, told Britain's Times newspaper. "We all like to think we're rational, intelligent, educated people who make informed choices the whole time, and we undervalue the impact of the environment."