USA-CRIME/MANSON

FILE PHOTO: Leslie Van Houten listens during her parole hearing in Corona, California, June 28, 2002. A California state parole board said Van Houten, 52, who has spent 30 years in prison for one of the most shocking killing sprees in U.S. history, should not be paroled because of the "calculated pre-planned manner" of her crime./File Photo

 STR New

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday announced he would give up trying to deny parole to one of Charles Manson's murderous "family" of followers, clearing the way to let Leslie Van Houten out of prison after more than 50 years.

In May a California appeals court overruled Newsom and found Van Houten, 73, was entitled to parole from her life sentence.