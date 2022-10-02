David Kenner still remembers the lyrics prosecutors shared for the Los Angeles courtroom during the 1996 murder trial of his client Calvin Broadus, better known as the rapper Snoop Dogg.
“’Cause it’s 1-8-7 on an undercover cop” — a reference to California’s penal code for murder — from Snoop Dogg’s hit single “Deep Cover” performed with Dr. Dre. It was the prosecution’s way of inferring that Snoop Dogg’s creative output indicated criminality — and guilt — Kenner said.
In reality, the song was recorded for the soundtrack of the 1992 crime thriller of the same name in which Laurence Fishburne stars as a police officer working undercover to bust a West Coast drug cartel.
“It was baloney,” Kenner told The Washington Post. “[Killing a cop] was the theme of the movie — that’s what they asked him to do in the recording.”
Snoop Dogg was acquitted, but researchers estimate more than 500 cases over the past 30 years have shown prosecutors using rap lyrics against defendants at trial.
Now, California has become the first state to put guardrails on introducing a party’s “creative output” — like a rapper’s lyrics or videos — into evidence during a criminal proceeding. Before allowing something like rap lyrics into evidence, judges must now ask, away from the jury, whether there is sufficient proof that the artistic expression is directly part of the criminal act on trial.
Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) on Friday signed the Decriminalizing Artistic Expression Act into law during an online ceremony attended by generations of hip-hop artists that included Killer Mike, Too Short, Meek Mill, Tyga, Saweetie, E-40 and Ty Dolla Sign.
California Assemblyman Reggie Jones-Sawyer (D), the lead author of the legislation, said he was shocked when he learned via representatives in the recording industry that hundreds of people, almost entirely Black and Latino men, were imprisoned mostly based on the evidence from their rap lyrics or status as a rapper.