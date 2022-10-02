David Kenner still remembers the lyrics prosecutors shared for the Los Angeles courtroom during the 1996 murder trial of his client Calvin Broadus, better known as the rapper Snoop Dogg.

“’Cause it’s 1-8-7 on an undercover cop” — a reference to California’s penal code for murder — from Snoop Dogg’s hit single “Deep Cover” performed with Dr. Dre. It was the prosecution’s way of inferring that Snoop Dogg’s creative output indicated criminality — and guilt — Kenner said.