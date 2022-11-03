"Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II," the latest tentpole release in the popular video game franchise, uses real world locales as inspiration for some of its multiplayer battlegrounds. Infinity Ward, the game's developer, created maps featuring settings resembling Los Angeles' Getty Museum, Singapore's Marina Bay Street Circuit racetrack and Amsterdam's Conservatorium Hotel. Now, the Conservatorium is considering legal action against Activision Blizzard for unwanted exposure. The map based on the Getty has vanished from the game.

Valderas Museum, a map that closely resembles the J. Paul Getty Museum, was playable during "Modern Warfare II's" beta but did not appear in the game's official release. Some fans have speculated that Activision cut the map due to negative feedback; beta players criticized it for being too large for most multiplayer modes, leaving little cover for players to hide behind from snipers and campers. Activision Blizzard, the game's publisher, has not given a reason for its removal. Activision did not reply go a request for comment in time for publication.